June is the beginning of summer and the start of a new cycle of TV programming. More networks than ever have new seasons and series premiering during the warm weather months when all you want to do is stay inside with the air conditioning and the tube.

Those looking for new shows have their pick. “Pose,” Ryan Murphy’s new drama about ball culture in 1980s New York City, kicks off on FX at the beginning of the month. Viewers seeking something a little more supernatural should check out Marvel TV’s teen drama, “Cloak and Dagger” on Freeform. Reality fans, however, will want to check out “The Proposal” on ABC, which looks perfect for “The Bachelor” fans.

Several fan favorite TV shows are returning as well. The lovely ladies of Freeform’s “The Bold Type” are back for Season 2, which will pick up with Jane (Katie Stevens) adjusting to life after leaving the magazine. “Younger” Season 5 returns to TV Land as Liza (Sutton Foster) must deal with her feelings for Charles (Peter Hermann) while also publishing his ex-wife’s book. “Queer Eye” Season 2 is also one of Netflix’s many highly anticipated June premieres.

Check out all the June TV season and series premieres below (all times are EDT):

Friday, June 1

“All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks” Season 1, Amazon

“C.B. Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling” Season 1, 10 p.m., Cinemax

“Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack” Season 2, 11:30 p.m., truTV

Sunday, June 3

“Wrong Man” Season 1, 9 p.m., Starz

“Pose” Season 1, 9 p.m., FX

“Succession” Season 1, 10 p.m., HBO

Monday, June 4

“Five Points” Season 1, 9 a.m., Facebook Watch

“The Fosters” Finale Miniseries, 8 p.m., Freeform

“So You Think You Can Dance” Season 15, 8 p.m., Fox

“Dietland” Season 1, 9 p.m., AMC

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” Season 14, 9 p.m., The CW

“Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler” Season 1, 11 p.m., AMC

Tuesday, June 5

“Humans” Season 3, 10 p.m., AMC

“Younger” Season 5, 10 p.m., TV Land​

“Teachers” Season 3, 10:30 p.m., TV Land

Wednesday, June 6

“Impulse” Season 1, YouTube Red

“Condor” Season 1, 10 p.m., Audience

Thursday, June 7

“The Four: Battle for Stardom” Season 2, 8 p.m., Fox

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” Season 1, 8 p.m., Freeform

“Nashville” Season 6B, 9 p.m., CMT

“American Woman” Season 1, 10 p.m., Paramount Network

Friday, June 8

“Sense8” Series Finale, Netflix

“The Hollow” Season 1, Netflix

“Marcella” Season 2, Netflix

“The Staircase” Season 1, Netflix

“Treehouse Detectives” Season 1, Netflix

“Just Another Immigrant” Season 1, 9 p.m., Showtime

Saturday, June 9

“Big Hero 6” Season 1, 9 a.m., Disney Channel

“The Price of Duty” Season 1, 6 p.m., Oxygen

“I Want That Wedding” Season 1, 9 p.m., TLC

Sunday, June 10

“Celebrity Family Feud” Season 4, 8 p.m., ABC

“Claws” Season 2, 9 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, June 12

“The Bold Type” Season 2, 9 p.m., Freeform

“Million Dollar Listing: New York” Season 7, 10 p.m., Bravo

Wednesday, June 13

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox

“Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour” Season 3, 9 p.m., A&E

Thursday, June 14

“Strange Angel” Season 1, CBS All Access

“Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce” Season 5, 10 p.m., Bravo

Friday, June 15

“Queer Eye” Season 2, Netflix

“Goliath” Season 2, Amazon

“12 Monkeys” Season 4, 8 p.m., Syfy

“The Ranch” Part 5, Netflix

“Voltron: Legendary Defender” Season 5, Netflix

Sunday, June 17

“Deep State” Season 1, 9 p.m., Epix

“The Affair” Season 4, 9 p.m., Showtime

“Shades of Blue” Season 3, 10 p.m., NBC

Monday, June 18

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Season 2, 6:30 p.m., Disney XD

“The Proposal” Season 1, 10 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, June 19

“Floribama Shore” Season 2, 10 p.m., MTV

“Drunk History” Season 5 (2017) 10 p.m., Comedy Central

“Love is ___” Season 1, 10 p.m., OWN

Wednesday, June 20

“Yellowstone” Season 1, 9 p.m., Paramount Network

“Young & Hungry” Season 5, 8 p.m., Freeform

Thursday, June 21

“Queen of the South” Season 3, 9 p.m., USA

“Shooter” Season 3, 10 p.m., USA

“Detroiters” Season 2, 10 p.m., Comedy Central

“Take Two” Season 1, 10 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 22

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” Season 2, Netflix

“Great British Baking Show” Season 5, PBS

Saturday, June 23

“In Defense Of” Season 1, 7 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, June 24

“Preacher” Season 3, 10 p.m., AMC

Monday, June 25

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Season 5, 8 p.m., The CW

“Double Dare” Season 1, 8 p.m., Nickelodeon

“Salvation” Season 2, 9 p.m., CBS

Tuesday, June 26

“Secret City” Season 1, Netflix

Wednesday, June 27

“Big Brother” Season 20, 8 p.m., CBS

Friday, June 29

“GLOW” Season 2, Netflix

“Nailed It” Season 2, Netflix

“A Very English Scandal” Season1, Amazon

“Kiss Me First” Season 1, Netflix

“Harvey Street Kids” Season 1, Netflix

Saturday, June 30

“Fate/Extra Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory,” Netflix