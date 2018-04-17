American manufacturing company Boosted has introduced four new electric skateboard models. The series starts at $749 and can go as high as $1,599 based on their specs and features.

On Tuesday, Boosted announced its new lineup of electric skateboards which is composed of the Boosted Mini S, Boosted Mini X, Boosted Plus and Boosted Stealth. The leading ultra-light electric vehicle company said in a press release that all new models feature its hallmark performance, safety and vehicle-grade quality while also ensuring increased durability and smoother ride for fans.

Boosted Mini S

The first short board in the series is said to provide reasonable portability at a significantly lower price point than the rest of its siblings. This 29.5-inch long model offers a top speed of 18 mph and a range of 7 miles. It is the cheapest model at $749.

Photo: Boostedboards.com

Boosted Mini X

As what its name implies, this model is also a short board. It has a similar length as the Boosted Mini S, but it offers a top speed of 20 mph and twice the range at 14 miles. It is more expensive than the Mini X at $999. Boosted says both the Mini S and Mini X’s kicktail design allow them to quickly pivot and “float” over road imperfections. Both models also have very stable platforms thanks to their Deep Dish concave shape.

Photo: Boostedboards.com

Boosted Plus

The third model in the lineup is actually the updated classic electric longboard by Boosted. Boosted Plus is priced at $1,399 for all the good reasons. It is designed for greater speed, distance and durability using feedback provided by riders and the company’s in-house R&D. It offers a top speed of 22 mph and is capable of running for 14 miles.

Photo: Boostedboards.com

Boosted Stealth

The top-tier model of the four is said to be the highest-performance longboard by Boosted yet. It’s the most expensive at $1,599, but it is the ultimate getaway vehicle with its top speed of 24 mph and extended battery range of up to 14 miles on a single charge. The biggest difference between Plus and Stealth is the fact that the former has four ride modes while the latter has five.

Photo: Boostedboards.com

“We’re focused on providing people with a more fun, efficient way to get around that truly fits into the reality of today’s multi-modal transportation needs - a ride that is instantly available, requires no parking or storage, cuts through traffic, and that you can take on a train or bus and throw in the trunk of a car for a longer trip,” Boosted CEO Jeff Russakow said.

All four Boosted boards are now available to preorder at BoostedBoards.com. The Verge has learned that all four models will start shipping in late May or early June.

Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus