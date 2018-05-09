The Boston Celtics are looking to close out their second-round series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night when they host Game 5. The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to stave off elimination and come one step closer to making history.

Boston has a 3-1 series lead after winning the first three games of the conference semifinals. Philadelphia won Game 4 at home, and they are back at TD Garden, where they blew a 22-point lead just a week ago.

Despite all of the 130 teams that have tried and failed to win an NBA series after falling behind 3-0, there are reasons to believe the 76ers still have some hope. The oddsmakers seem to believe that, anyway, given the betting odds throughout the series.

Philadelphia is only a one-point underdog in Game 5, according to OddsShark. They actually opened as favorites before the betting line moved, and they had been favored in each of the previous four games. The 76ers are less than 4/1 underdogs to come back and win the series, even though it’s something no team in league history has accomplished.

It’d be fair to say that Philadelphia has more talent, especially since neither Kyrie Irving nor Gordon Hayward is active. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid both have a chance to be superstars, and they showed glimpses of that in their 4-1 first-round series victory over the Miami Heat.

Both players, however, have shown their youth and limitations against a more experienced and better coached Boston team.

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After nearly averaging a triple-double against Miami, Simmons has looked every bit like a rookie at times this round. He was afraid to shoot in Game 2—he took just four field goals and scored one point—and made key mental errors that cost Philly Game 3.

Embiid has needed to take an average of 21 shots to score his 22 points per game, and his defense hasn’t quite been what it was in the regular season. The center has been a negative in the post, where he had previously dominated.

Many of Embiid’s struggles can be traced to Al Horford. It’s actually been Horford that’s been the best player this series, not Embiid or Simmons, as many expected.

Boston’s defense overall has been exemplary. Wednesday’s over/under is 203.5 after the Celtics held the 76ers to an average of just 99 points over four games.

Simmons might win Rookie of the Year, but Jayson Tatum has been the more impressive first-year player in the second round. He’s scored at least 20 points each night, shooting 52.4 percent from the field.

Because of their young cores, Boston and Philly could meet in the playoffs for years to come. But the Celtics have shown that they are closer to being legitimate title contenders, and they should close the series out on their home floor.

Wednesday’s Game 5 starts at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT. The other three conference semifinals series have all concluded in five games or fewer.

Prediction: Boston over Philadelphia, 98-90