LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a four-game sweep of the Toronto Raptors Monday night, becoming the first team in the 2018 NBA playoffs to advance to the conference finals. It was a familiar scene as the world’s greatest basketball player eliminated Toronto from the postseason for a third consecutive year.

James had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the Game 4 clincher--another terrific stat line that we’ve become accustomed to seeing from the 14-time All-Star. He led his team in all three categories, once again, continuing what’s been a transcendent individual postseason.

Leading Cleveland to yet another sweep, James set even more playoff records. Let’s take a look at 10 of James’ most impressive stats, following Monday’s victory.

James and the Cavaliers have beaten the Raptors in 10 straight playoff games after beating Toronto in three straight postseasons. James is 30-1 in his last 31 home games against the Raptors.

James had 136 points, 33 rebounds and 45 assists in the second round. All-star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry combined to have 138 points, 30 rebounds and 46 assists against Cleveland.

After hitting game-winning shots in Game 5 against Indiana and Game 3 against Toronto, James has five career postseason buzzer-beaters. All other active players have five playoff buzzer-beaters combined.

James has recorded a sweep in six straight postseasons. The only other players in NBA history to have more than two consecutive years of playoff sweeps are James’ teammates during that span.

James holds the record with 12 four-game sweeps. Tim Duncan is second with nine, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Manu Ginobili are tied with seven apiece.

James has reached the Eastern Conference Finals in eight straight years and 10 of the last 12 years. The 2010 season was the last time he didn’t make the NBA Finals.

James holds the record with 18 straight playoff games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Michael Jordan is second on the list with 11 straight games, though James once had another streak of 11 consecutive games with those numbers, as well.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images