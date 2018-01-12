In an official statement to the United States Tuesday, the government of Botswana asked for clarification about President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about immigration. In particular, Botswana wanted to know if the U.S. considers it a “shithole” country.

In the press release issued Friday, Botswana condemned Trump’s remarks after it was reported that the president referred to African countries as “shithole” countries during a Thursday meeting with lawmakers.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump reportedly said. He also reportedly said the U.S. should take in more immigrants from places like Norway.

Botswana asked for further clarification regarding the remarks after saying it condemned them.

“The Botswana Government has also enquired from the U.S. Government through the Ambassador, to clarify if Botswana is regarded as a ‘shithole’ country given that there are Botswana nationals residing in the U.S. and also that some of the Botswana may wish to visit the U.S.,” the press release said. “The government of Botswana is wondering why President Trump, must use this descriptor and derogatory word when talking about countries with whom the U.S. has had cordial and mutually beneficial bilateral relations for so many years.”

It was widely reported that Trump referred to certain nations in those terms during a bipartisan meeting on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program. A preliminary statement from White House spokesperson Raj Shah did not deny the specific language used. A follow-up tweet from Trump, however, denied any such language.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” he wrote. “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

"Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country," the president said in another tweet. "Never said 'take them out.' Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust."