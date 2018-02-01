Brad Pitt is not dating Halle Berry just one month after the actress split from Alex Da Kid.

Rumor debunking site, Gossip Cop, recently slammed an Australian tabloid for suggesting that Pitt and Berry are hanging out secretly. “They’ve had a number of top-secret meet ups at one of the bungalows at the Hotel Bel-Air. It’s early days but so far things are going well… Brad thinks she’s absolutely stunning,” the tabloid said.

The tabloid added that Pitt and Berry already crossed paths before, but they never had the chance to hangout because they were both in a relationship. Pitt was with Angelina Jolie until 2016. Berry, on the other hand, just broke up with Kid in December.

However, Gossip Cop reached out to Pitt’s rep, who denied the rumors. It’s possible that the speculation came after it was reported that Pitt is casually dating again. The actor is previously linked to Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson, Emilia Clarke, and more, but he is not in a relationship with any one of them.

Even though Pitt has started casually dating again, the award-winning actor has no plans to focus on his relationship because his six kids remain to be his top priority.

A source told Entertainment Tonight last month that Pitt regularly spends time with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. “Brad tries to maintain a safe environment for the children, so that when they visit they stay home. When the children are visiting, they are usually accompanied by bodyguards and nannies. The house is basically on lockdown. He wants his time with his children to be private,” the source said.

But most of the time, Pitt’s kids are with Jolie. They also travel with their mom on a regular basis. Most recently, Shiloh and Zahara accompanied the “Maleficent” star to Jordan. While there, they met up with Syrian refugees, according to People. Days later, the entire family traveled to France. They spent two hours at the Louvre museum.

