Brad Pitt recently made a rare public appearance at the pre-Oscars party earlier this week.

A source at the party told People that Pitt looked happy and healthy. “He stayed pretty low-key in a cap, but guests were definitely buzzing about him being there and how great he looked. He was smiling and being social with people,” the source said.

Pitt’s sighting came just hours after it was announced that he will be starring in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Pitt will play the role of Cliff Booth, and Leonardo DiCaprio will play the role of Rick Dalton.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still finalizing their divorce, but the ex-couple are moving forward amicably and coordinating their schedules so that they can both spend as much time with their six kids as possible.

“Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures… Angelina is busy with everything she is doing, including being a super mom to her kids. But she is doing fine and working with Brad on ways to continue their lives so everyone is happy,” the source said.

Pitt and Jolie’s kids currently live with their mom, but they get to spend time with Pitt at least once a week. Another source said that the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor prefers to stay home so that he could have some private time with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

“Brad tries to maintain a safe environment for the children, so that when they visit they stay home. When the children are visiting, they are usually accompanied by bodyguards and nannies. The house is basically on lockdown. He wants his time with his children to be private,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.

Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images