Brad Pitt is not introducing his kids with Angelina Jolie to his rumored girlfriend.

A new report from Radar Online has claimed that Pitt and Neri Oxman's relationship is getting serious. As a result, the "War Machine" actor is reportedly considering introduce her to his children. "Brad cannot get enough of her and he thinks the next step is having her meet his children," a so-called insider told the publication.

"She kind of wears the pants in their relationship, but Brad is totally okay with that," the source said, adding that Pitt has been telling his friends that "their sexual chemistry is off the hook and that he is absolutely in love."

According to Gossip Cop, however, the claim is not true. The rumor debunking site insisted that the actor and Oxman are just friends, which Pitt's own spokesperson has confirmed.

In addition, one of Pitt's friends revealed that the "Fury" actor has no plans to introduce Oxman to his children. Pitt and Jolie are still struggling with their children's custody, and it is very unlikely for the "Seven" star to bring in another woman into the picture.

Aside from Oxman, Pitt was also linked to his other ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, after the latter's split from Justin Theroux. There were even reports claiming that the two "decided to make their reconciliation official by exchanging vows during a romantic and super-secret getaway to Paris"

However, the report was proven to be false. Pitt and Aniston have never get back together and have never seen each other for years.

Radar Online previously reported that Aniston was desperate to get back with her husband after failing to rekindle her romance with Pitt. The "Cake" actress reportedly had "major regrets" on how her marriage with Theroux ended.

"Jen wants Justin to reconsider the split, even it's only for a trial period," an unidentified source told the publication. "Jen's done a lot of meditating and says she forgives Justin for messing her around so badly. She's keen to move on and forge a good relationship with him, instead of arguing over money or slinging mud back and forth among their mutual friends. Right now if he'd give her another chance she'd take him back in a heartbeat."

But Gossip Cop also debunked the report. The publication insisted that Aniston is doing fine following his split from Theroux. Also, Aniston and Pitt were not trying to rekindle their romance. In fact, they haven't seen each other for ages.

Photo: Getty Images/Francois Durand