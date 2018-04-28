Jennifer Aniston is not getting back with any of her ex-husbands.

According to Radar Online, the "Cake" star wanted to get back with Justin Theroux after failing to reconcile with Brad Pitt. "Jen wants Justin to reconsider the split, even it's only for a trial period," an unidentified source told the publication.

"Jen’s done a lot of meditating and says she forgives Justin for messing her around so badly. She's keen to move on and forge a good relationship with him, instead of arguing over money or slinging mud back and forth among their mutual friends," the alleged insider continued. "Right now if he'd give her another chance she'd take him back in a heartbeat."

Gossip Cop has debunked the report. According to the publication, Aniston and Pitt haven't seen each other for ages, so the report claiming that the "Friends" alum was trying to "rekindle" their romance is "patently false."

In addition, it is unlikely for Aniston to get back to Theroux regardless of the status of her love life because she is already moving on.

"Since her split from Justin, Jen is doing fine," a source told People.

The insider admitted that Theroux and Aniston have "had some contact" but "won't get back together."

"Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C." the insider added. "Jen still enjoys hers in L.A."

Aniston and Pitt have been romantically linked to each father following the actress split from Theroux earlier this year. However, sources close to them deny the speculations.

NW previously reported that Aniston once again feared that Pitt would cast her aside for another woman after he was linked to Neri Oxman. "Jennifer is absolutely heartbroken. She can't believe this is happening… The last thing she expected was to end up feeling like this again," an alleged insider said.

Gossip Cop debunked the same report. The publication insisted that Pitt and Aniston have not met and rekindled their romance following their respective splits from Angelina Jolie and Theroux.

In another report, NW published a magazine featuring Pitt and Aniston kissing. It alleged that "Hollywood is abuzz with bombshell rumors" about Pitt and Aniston's reconciliation.

The "War Machine" star and the "Horrible Bosses" actress reportedly "decided to make their reconciliation official by exchanging vows during a romantic and super-secret getaway to Paris." Again, the report was false.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter