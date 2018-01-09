An ex-Idaho state lawmaker was found dead at his home in Caldwell city early Tuesday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Canyon County Coroner Vicki DeGeus-Morris said. The deceased was being investigated for possible sexual assault claims made against him.

Brandon Hixon’s body was first discovered by a family member who alerted the police.

According to Idaho Statesman, lawmakers expressed shock and grief over the 36-year-old’s death.

“Former Rep. Brandon Hixon has tragically taken his own life. Our thoughts go first to family and friends who are suffering from this loss. We are all asking ourselves what we could have done to help in the lead-up to this. I am at a loss,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said adding, “We should support those who are close to us when they are struggling. Please remember Brandon’s family in your prayers.”

Rep. Christy Perry issued a statement Tuesday following Hixon’s untimely death.

“With the passing of Representative Brandon Hixon, we are reminded once again, suicide knows no bounds. Please take the time to reach out to those experiencing extreme stress or otherwise vulnerable. All life is valuable. My husband and I express our sincere sympathy to members of his family and others left behind,” she said.

Apart from Perry, other lawmakers too offered their condolences.

“Very saddened by the about news Rep. Hixon. I wish I had followed the promptings I received and called with words of kindness and encouragement. Reminder to us all to love one another despite differences of opinion” Rep. Bryan Zollinger tweeted.

“Still stunned and shocked. I didn’t always agree with Rep. Hixon, but I could work with and talk to him. That’s seriously a big deal. Hope you find some peace, Brandon. Condolences and prayers to his family including his children,” Rep. John McCrostie wrote in a tweet.

Hixon, who was a Republican, was elected to the state legislature in December 2012. He resigned from his post in October 2017 after the Caldwell Police Department confirmed he was the subject of a criminal investigation. Following the allegations pressed against him, Hixon resigned from his post.

“I hope that my efforts have helped improve the lives of my constituents in District 10, as well as all Idahoans. I will never forget all of my colleagues that I very much enjoyed working side by side with to make Idaho a better place for all,” Hixon wrote in his resignation letter to Bedke.

Hixon is survived by four children aged 6 to 17.

In a similar incident in December last year, Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, shot himself on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky, in an apparent suicide.

Johnson’s suicide came amid sexual assault allegations made against him by a woman who said the former sexually harassed on New Year's Eve in 2012. The alleged victim also claimed Johnson kissed her and even fondled her underneath her clothes while he was a pastor and she was living in Heart of Fire City Church accommodations.

Soon after Johnson’s death, his widow, Rebecca Johnson announced she would campaign to replace his seat in the state legislature and also claimed the molestation accusations against him were “high-tech lynchings and half-truths.”