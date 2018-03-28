Fans of the royal family recently slammed British publications for releasing a story about Princess Diana allegedly attending Prince Harry and Meghan’s Markle wedding.

Earlier this week, psychic twins Terry and Linda Jamison told a tabloid that the late princess will be at St. George’s Chapel on May 19 to witness her son Prince Harry’s wedding to Markle.

The Jamisons said that Princess Diana will be there in the form of a ghost. They also claimed that Princess Diana was also present at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

“I will most definitely be present for Harry and Meghan’s wedding. I was also there for William and Kate’s wedding. It was beautiful, a small version of my own ceremony… and with a horse and carriage. Mine was overwhelming, to say the least… I am around them all more than they realize,” the twins quoted the Princess of Wales.

However, fans of Princess Diana and the other members of the royal family took their thoughts about the article to social media. One fan said that it is disappointing how other British publications are picking up the same story. Another fan said that the news was fake.

One fan asked if Henry VIII will also be there are at Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding in Windsor. Others also uploaded photos of Princess Diana with a questioning look on her face.

Another fan said that if Princess Diana will be at her son and Markle’s wedding, she should at least be given a special tribute. The same person could not believe that Princess Diana will attend as a “ghost.”

“God, at least make her a hologram. Have her do a few of her greatest hits, like dancing with John Travolta, consoling Elton John at Versace’s funeral and have a big pyrotechnic extravaganza finale with her walking through a minefield,” the fan wrote.

As of late, the British publications have not responded to the criticisms, and they have not also taken down the story.

Photo: VINCENT AMALVY/AFP/Getty Images