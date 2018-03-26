Meghan Markle has been the talk of the town ever since it was reported that she and Prince Harry are dating.

Some royal fans and experts have compared her to Prince Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, and some have even said that she could become the next People’s Princess.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, recently talked about Markle’s rifle effect and her impact on fans and businesses. But he also stressed that the people’s affection towards Princess Diana continues to be strong even after her death.

“Diana did so much to help lift the stigma of HIV/AIDS sufferers, and her work against land mines and for the homeless – and the way she reached out to children and those in need – was uniquely memorable,” Fitzwilliams told Express.

The royal commentator also said that no matter how popular Markle gets, the title “People’s Princess” should stay with Princess Diana.

He said, “The ‘people’s princess’ was Prime Minister Tony Blair’s brilliant soubriquet to describe Diana after her death, the affection the people showed then was indeed unique. The reason was her cumulative work for the causes she championed and because the public perception was she had been badly treated by Charles and not given support within the royal family. Meghan is helping Harry carry the torch for Diana who is his inspiration,” he explained.

Fitzwilliams said that even though it seems Markle is following in Princess Diana’s footsteps, the former actress and activist will also create her own path in the coming months and years. Markle will also create her own image that will enhance the monarchy.

Meanwhile, the royal commentator also talked about the media and how they have been treating Markle. He said that the paparazzi “stalks” the “Suits” alum in a far intrusive manner unlike what Princess Diana experienced years ago.

“The press she has received has been almost universally favorable and viewed as a welcome sign of the family becoming more inclusive and her trips with Harry have proved this ‘Meghan mania’ among the crowds,” he said.

Photo: Vincent Amalvy/AFP/Getty Images