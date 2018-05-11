Fox has officially put an end to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the Andy Samberg starrer that made it to five seasons up to last year. Many of the show’s cast members and celebrity fans are currently expressing their disappointment over the news via social media.

On Thursday, Fox revealed the comedy shows that won’t be coming back for good. The network is no longer ordering new seasons for Will Forte’s “The Last Man on Earth” and Kaitlin Olson’s newbie series “The Mick.”

Surprisingly, Fox has also decided to terminate “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — a shocking move considering that it’s the network’s highest-rated live-action comedy series this season with a 1.3 adults in Nielsen’s Live+7 rating, according to Deadline.

When the show premiered in September 2013, it was able to score decent ratings that quickly led to its renewal for a sophomore run. Unfortunately, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” never really expanded its viewership. It failed to drew wide audiences mostly because of its regular scheduling moves between Sunday and Tuesday.

When the series came back this April, it gathered a total of 1.9 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating. It was its second-largest audience this season after its winter finale, as per TV Line. However, it was not enough for Fox to give it another go.

Following Fox’s announcement, some of the cast took to Twitter to react. Samberg’s co-stars Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio and Stephanie Beatriz thank the fans who supported their show. Co-creator and executive producer Dan Goor also echoed the same sentiment.

Many of the series’ celebrity fans voiced their sentiments over the cancellation as well. Lim-Manuel Miranda wants the show to be renewed for another season. Seth Meyers expressed his disappointment. Check out their reactions and many others below.

Because fans are both angry and sad over Fox’s decision, they are reportedly urging streaming services Netflix and Hulu to save the sitcom, People reports.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” reached the 100th episode mark last December. It is scheduled to air its 112th episode/finale on May 20. Goor previously shared that the Season 5 finale wasn’t intended to be the show’s last. However, he assured fans that in the event that it does become the final installment, they’d still be satisfied with it.

