Caitlyn Jenner has admitted that she feels lonely despite having six biological kids and four step-children.

In an interview for Broadly that was published on Tuesday, the 68-year-old television personality opened up about her difficulty keeping in contact with all of her kids. Jenner shared that it’s tough maintaining a relationship with them since they all have their own lives now.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” Jenner said in long-form interview feature. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough.” She then noted that all her kids already have their own lives to live and that they have “moved on.”

Jenner has two kids with first wife Chrystie Scott, son Burton and daughter Cassandra. She also sired two more sons with second wife Linda Thompson, Brandon and Sam Brody. Then she welcomed two daughters with third wife Kris Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie. Her relationship with Kardashian was the longest out of the three and it was also the most meaningful one since she got to serve as father to Kardashian’s four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

Throughout her stint on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Jenner was seen fostering a pretty tight bond with all of her step-children. However, her highly publicized transition strained her relationship with her last ex and her step-kids. Jenner admitted last July that she hasn’t had a conversation with Rob in years. She then revealed last November she hasn’t spoken with Kim in a year. Kourtney and Khloe are also mad because Jenner portrayed their mother as the antagonist in her memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” as per People.

In her latest interview, Jenner disclosed that she’s hoping for things to get better between her and all her kids. “We’re just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there.”

Last year, Jenner gushed to Piers Morgan about her damaged relationship with the Kardashian siblings. “I’ve lost all relationship with them,” she was quoted as saying by Us Weekly. “Yes, I don’t talk to any of them anymore.”

