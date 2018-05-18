Kanye West has managed to garner a slew of media attention due to his political rants and controversial opinions. However, the “Life of Pablo” rapper has not been having secret conversations with Caitlyn Jenner behind Kim Kardashian’s back.

A recent article claimed Jenner, who has a strained relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians, has been reconnecting with West amid the famous brood’s family rift. Despite the new report, a spokesperson for the Olympian denied the stars have been in touch.

Jenner’s rep told Gossip Cop the report was “false.” The comment comes after Hollywood Life published an article alleging West has reached out to Jenner to share his “controversial opinions.”

A “source” allegedly told the site the “Yeezus” rapper has been “keeping his conversations private from his wife” since she is “loyal to her mom and wants nothing to do with Cait.”

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“Kanye’s just happy to talk to someone who gets him, and Cait feels the same way,” the “insider” added.

HL goes on to claim Jenner has supported West’s tweets praising President Trump and is “proud” of the rapper for voicing his opinion. However, Gossip Cop notes, the “I Am Cait” star has actually been distancing herself from Trump after he made several decisions affecting the transgender community, including proposing a ban on transgender military personnel.

In 2015, “The Secrets of My Life” author told Diane Sawyer that West was actually responsible for helping Kardashian accept her transition from Bruce to Caitlyn. “Kim told me a story. She goes, ‘You know what really turned me around on thinking about this?’ And I said ‘What?’ She goes ‘Kanye.’”

“They were talking about it and he says to Kim, ‘Look, I can be married to the most beautiful woman in the world, and I am. I can have the most beautiful little daughter in the world, and I have that. But I’m nothing if I can’t be me. If I can’t be true to myself, they don’t mean anything,’” Jenner explained.

“Since then, Kimberly has been by far the most accepting, and the easiest to talk to about it,” she admitted.

However, times have changed and following countless interviews and the release of a memoir, Jenner’s relationship with the Kardashians has fallen apart. While West was able to help his wife accept Jenner’s transition, the rapper has not been secretly discussing politics with the renowned athlete since.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images