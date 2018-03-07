Newly-discovered videos uploaded by the 17-year-old girl who escaped the California “house of horrors” show glimpses of the torture house as she described the harsh living conditions. The daughter of Louise Anna and David Allen Turpin posted the videos on YouTube under an alias.

“You blame me for everything, you blame me in every way, you blame me for what they say, what they say,” the girl sang in the video.

Other videos uploaded by her show the teenager interacting with two Maltese-mix breeds. The videos posted by the teenager show dirt on the walls and clothes piled on the floor.

The 17-year-old's most recent clip was posted just seven days before she broke out of the home in Perris, California, in January and called 911. Upon arrival at the Turpin house, police found “several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The oldest sibling in the house, a 29-year-old woman, weighed 82 pounds, while other siblings were so malnourished it was “consistent with muscle wasting and had led to cognitive impairment and nerve damage,” according to Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

According to police reports, the parents beat and choked the children — aged 2 to 29 years old. The couple pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse, neglect and false imprisonment. They were arrested Jan. 14 and held on $13 million bail each.

On Tuesday, “Good Morning America” reported the 17-year-old girl reportedly had an Instagram account, which contains selfies of the teen and pictures of pop star Justin Bieber.

All the children were hospitalized after being rescued from the home. According to recent reports, the siblings are recovering physically and emotionally.

Some of the 13 siblings are "starting to make plans for their future," Corona Mayor Karen Spiegel told ABC News last month. "Their minds are just being opened [to] having a choice and not being so controlled," she said, adding the young adult victims are now "getting up and making the day happen for themselves, getting out of bed and deciding what they want to eat."

"They're starting from very elementary stuff," Spiegel said, but have "progressed very, very well."

In late January, a report cited the buyer who purchased a Texas home that was previously lived in by the Turpins was filthy and "uninhabitable." In April 2011, Nellie Baldwin purchased a property in Rio Vista, Texas. According to Baldwin, the home was so dirty bankers wouldn’t let her buy it unless she signed a "harmless clause."

"They had smeared feces on the walls," Baldwin told CNN in January "In the living room and every room just had a terrible odor."

Photo: Getty Images