Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey can't keep their hands off each other.

The former Fifth Harmony singer and the British life coach were spotted packing on PDA in Mexico. E! News shared photos of Cabello and Hussey at the beach hugging and kissing.

An eyewitness told the publication that the "Havana" singer and Hussey arrived at the beach before the sunset. The pair stayed there for about 40 minutes and were not shy about showing their affection for each other. "Lots of PDA and smiles," the source said.

Cabello and Hussey have not addressed their relationship status yet, but many are convinced that they are already an item. In January, Apple Music's Beats 1 host Zane Lowe asked the "Never Be the Same" singer if she has "someone special" in her life. "Maybe," Cabello answered with a smirk.

In an interview with Seventeen, the "Bad Things" songstress confessed that she had never been in a long-term relationship. Her songs were mostly based on her own creativity and fantasies.

"Even though I'm 19, I've literally never had a long-term relationship. So when I show people my songs, they're like, 'Who's this about? I've never seen you with a boy ever.' I make all of these fantasies in my head. There's this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar," Cabello explained.

Cabello was a former member of Fifth Harmony, which now comprise of remaining members Ally Brooke Hernandez, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane Hansen. The group finished third in "The X Factor" in 2012. But Cabello decided to leave her group in 2016.

"Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul," she said.

Meanwhile, her former group is doing great after her departure. In fact, the four girls felt that the album they released in August 2017 gave them the opportunity to get their "power back."

"I feel like we got our power back and we learned to love music again," Kordei told Entertainment Tonight. "Because, you know, it reflects our voices and we say everything that we wanna be able to say and we know how we want it to sound. And we know that in 10 years, it'll mean what it means now to us. It's still special and it's something that we will forever be proud of."

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter