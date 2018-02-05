Harmonizers can breathe a sigh of relief because Fifth Harmony has no plans of breaking up despite rumors that they are heading for a split.

Since Camila Cabello announced she was leaving the group in December 2016, there has been speculation the group would eventually break up. In the last few months, the four remaining members, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, and Ally Brooke Hernandez, have all done solo projects, fueling split rumors.

However, following an article published by The Sun alleging a break up in the near future, sources close to the ladies have slammed the report.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to Gossip Cop, the article claiming Fifth Harmony’s record label, Epic, no longer wants to work with them and the group has grown tired of the label focusing on expanding Cabello’s brand and pouring money into her solo career, is false.

“Things haven’t been the same since Camila’s departure and everyone has run out of patience with Fifth Harmony. Basically, the band feels their label is prioritizing Camila and have become hard work behind the scenes,” a “source” reportedly told The Sun.

“They’ve watched how much effort and money has gone into Camila’s career and feel they’ve been used to catapult her into solo stardom,” the “insider” added.

“Sources” went on to tell the site, the members of 5H feel as if their days at the record label are numbered, saying, “Each member is making solo preparations but no one wants to be on the same label as Camila which is why Lauren has moved to another Sony subsidiary, Columbia.”

Over Grammys weekend, a Billboard employee overheard Jauregui was heading to Columbia to release an album without her group.

While insiders did not address Jauregui’s move, they did tell Gossip Cop the article published by The Sun is “ridiculous” and the report about the split and issues with Epic are “lies” that are “based on nothing.”

The ladies of Fifth Harmony have not addressed the recent article about their alleged break up but have previously denied any plans of a split.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images