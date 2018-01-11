Camila Cabello may no longer be a member of Fifth Harmony, but that doesn’t mean her career is at a standstill. The “Havana” singer has managed to land major deals, release hit songs and more since leaving the successful music group.

Since her departure, Cabello has only added to her net worth, and thanks to new solo deals she has inked with the likes of L’Oréal Paris, Guess and Sketchers, the “Never Be the Same” artist has been able to maintain a steady income.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cabello has a net worth of $6 million. Before ending her contract with Fifth Harmony in Dec. 2016, Cabello reportedly sold a total of seven million digital songs, more than half a million albums and earned 1.6 billion on-demand streams in the U.S.

Earn The Necklace revealed that Cabello also co-wrote and released two hit singles, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes and “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, while still in the group. The records both landed spots on the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Cabello reportedly quit Fifth Harmony when her net worth was around $3.5 million. During her time in the group, Cabello earned money through her record deal and endorsement contracts alongside the other four members.

Some of their deals included Candie’s, Accessory Innovations, Clean & Clear, BrownTrout and JCorp.

Once out of 5H, she went on to have a creative hand in songs like “Hey Ma,” which appeared on the “Fate of the Furious 8” soundtrack and “Love Incredible” with Cashmere Cat.

Aside from raking in the cash, Cabello also gives back to those in need. In 2014, while she was still in Fifth Harmony, the group stood behind the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and supported DoSomething.org.

The ladies performed for patients at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and continued to bring attention to cyberbullying and social media awareness.

In 2016, Cabello partnered with the Save The Children organization and designed a limited-edition “Love Only” t-shirt, to help empower young girls to reach their full potential.

With her debut solo album, “Camila,” scheduled to release on Friday, it looks like Cabello will have another profitable year.

Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images