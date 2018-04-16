Camilla Parker-Bowles' secret to looking young includes one unusual thing.

Prince Charles' second wife has aged gracefully. Her secret? Camilla reportedly uses Deborah Mitchell's Heaven Skincare products. The brand is known for using bee venom, which is hailed as a "non-surgical facelift" and an organic alternative to Botox.

However, these products are not endorsed by Soil Association, whose royal patron is Camilla's husband, Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales is an environment enthusiast and extracting bee venom can damage the insect's population.

"The use of bee venom is not consistent with organic principles," Jed Collins, beauty campaign manager at the Soil Association, said. "It is not permitted under the 'Cosmos' international organic and natural cosmetic standards, in which the Soil Association is a partner."

"There are collection methods available which claim not to harm the bees, but it is not clear whether the collection of venom could cause longer-term damage to their health or nervous systems," he added.

This is not the first time that Camilla's use of bee venom has been reported. In 2013, when the Duchess of Edinburgh revealed that she slathers on bee venom to maintain her youthful look, the sales of the substance soared.

The Bee Venom Serum reportedly contains key ingredients and plumping agents to smoothen out the texture and the appearance of fine lines. It also contains plant extracts like watercress, stinging nettles and horsetail that revitalizes the skin and regulates sebum.

In related news, earlier this month, Prince Charles and Camilla visited Australia for the Commonwealth Games. The royal couple graced the opening ceremony of the event. However, they were slammed by the netizens for looking bored and uninterested.

"Disgraceful showing by the royals, especially Camilla who is not even trying to look interested. I'm sure Diana would not have been flicking through a magazine whilst being formally welcomed. #OpeningCeremony," Lisa Auciello wrote.

Prince Charles and Camilla didn't mind the criticism. In fact, the following day, they visited Broadbeach together. Camilla flew home earlier and left the Prince of Wales alone to carry out his remaining royal engagements.

However, Prince Charles did not forget to buy presents for her when the Duke visited Vanuatu. The next-in-line to the throne was seen buying a handbag and a hat at a market stall. "They make such wonderful gifts don't they," the future king said as he paid for the items.

Photo: Getty Images/William West