Camilla Parker-Bowles did not accompany Prince Charles during his latest outing in Australia.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales visited Bundaberg and reunited with Jane Tozer, Amanda Boxshall, Penny Jenner and Lisa Tozer. Prince Charles met the four sisters 52 years ago when he stayed with them at Devon Farm, Lilydale, while he was attending Timbertop College in Victoria.

All four were very excited to meet the future king. In fact, they showed Prince Charles an old photo of them together taken in 1966, which they all signed at the back.

"I remember you used to follow my dad around asking him questions and I remember you stirring the milk," Jane recalled as Prince Charles smiled and laughed. "It was really lovely to see him again."

According to Jane, the Prince of Wales was very curious about the farm. "I remember him coming tadpoling and swimming - I taught him how to duck dive," she added. "At that age, we didn't really think of him as royalty."

"All I really remember was thinking that he spoke funny," Lisa said. "We all had to get changed out of our farm clothes and put on our Sunday best when he came."

Aside from his reunion with the four sisters, Prince Charles also met the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin's family. Prince Charles was photographed with Bindi, Robert and Terri Irwin.

Bindi, 19, was overjoyed with meeting the royal. In fact, she shared a snap of her family with Prince Charles on Instagram.

"Our family feels extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and other dignitaries today at Lady Elliot Island," she wrote on Instagram. "We joined together to discuss important methods to protect the largest living structure on Earth, The Great Barrier Reef. "

Camilla was not seen on the said outing. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited Broadbeach where they meet the Wales team and their supporters. They also watched the Little Nippers' surfing demo. That's not all, they also played table tennis and billiard sports.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla attended the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games. However, the spectators slammed the pair because they looked bored and uninterested during the event.

Photo: Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe