A misleading headline recently claimed that Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, is scheduled to give birth next month.

The Duchess’ son, Tom Parker Bowles, quickly responded to Metro UK’s tweet and said that he could not believe his mom, who is already 70 years old, is pregnant with another child. The publication was obviously talking about Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge in their post, but they incorrectly wrote her official title.

Comedian Dom Joly also joked about the error and congratulated Tom on the newest addition to their family. Parker Bowles’ son replied, “You’re not wrong.”

Parker Bowles and Prince Charles have been married for almost 13 years, but they have not been blessed with biological kids together. Parker Bowles was already 57 when she and Prince Charles tied the knot. Prior to their wedding, Prince Charles was married to Princess Diana, while Parker Bowles was married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were blessed with two sons together, Princes William and Harry. Parker Bowles, on the other hand, has two children, Laura Lopes and Tom.

Meanwhile, Middleton is already eight months pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, but the Duchess of Cambridge is still very busy with her royal engagements. Earlier this week, Middleton visited one of her key charities, Place2be, when they opened their new headquarters in London.

The charity, which is aimed at providing emotional and therapeutic support to children in schools, now also provides top-quality training for counselors, teachers and school leaders. The new headquarters also houses the charity’s research and evaluation teams.

During her recent visit to the headquarters, Middleton said, “In my years of working with all of you at Place2be, I have seen at first hand the leadership you provide: you are at the forefront of efforts to give every child the very best start in life. That is why this new Center of Excellence is so crucial, not only for Place2be to continue their outstanding work, but for all the school leaders, teachers, and children it helps now, and undoubtedly will help in the future years to come.”

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor