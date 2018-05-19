Meghan Markle will be an official royal today, but she is unlikely to become a queen.

When Prince Harry and Markle exchange "I do's," Queen Elizabeth II is expected to give them a new title. The couple will probably be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In addition, the "Suits" actress will also become Her Royal Highness, Princess Henry of Wales.

However, despite Markle's new title as a royal, chances of her becoming the next queen are slim. The reason for this is because British throne is regulated through descent. This means that marrying a royal does not entitle one to acquire succession rights, Cosmopolitan reported.

For instance, Kate Middleton is not included in the line of succession after marrying Prince William. But the Duchess of Cambridge has higher chances to become queen as Prince William is second-in-line to the throne. When her husband succeeds the kingship, Middleton will automatically become the queen.

Prince Harry is already the sixth-in-line to the throne and is unlikely to become the next king. Thus, it is also unlikely for Markle to be queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children have higher succession compared to Prince Harry. The more kids Prince William and Middleton have, the farther Prince Harry's succession to the throne becomes.

In fact, according to royal historian Marlene Koenig, Markle would never outrank Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "Long story short, there will never be a time when Meghan outranks her soon-to-be nephew and niece," Koenig said.

Prince George and Prince Charlotte are expected to join Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. According to royal experts, Prince George will be the pageboy and Princess Charlotte will be one of the bridesmaids or flower girls.

"It is certainly expected that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are page boy and flower girl or bridesmaid," Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.

Koenig also believes that the two kids will be present. In fact, she confessed that she will be shocked if will not see Prince William and Middleton's children at the royal wedding.

"George and Charlotte are Harry's only niece and nephew, so it would be a real shocker if they were not included," Koenig told Harper's Bazaar. "In Britain, the bride goes down the aisle first, followed by attendants or bridesmaids and page boys holding the train."

As for the royal succession, Prince Charles is taking over the throne after Queen Elizabeth II. According to royal experts, Camilla Parker Bowles will be queen when the Prince of Wales becomes the new king.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville