Camilla Parker Bowles' actions are hinting that she's the next queen.

Prince Charles and Camilla are in Athens, Greece for an official visit. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited the Commonwealth War Graves. According to body language expert Judi James, Camilla is behaving like a queen during their latest outing.

"Camilla's trait of standing or walking slightly ahead of Charles at times could hint at her chances of being the next Queen and even the lifted parasol adds to this rather old-fashioned regal vibe," James told Express.

James added that the duchess exuded confidence with the way she carried herself. "Camilla holds her arms at her sides in a display of confidence and her mouth expression suggests she could be chatting to her Prince en route," she said.

James had the same observation about Camilla when the duchess and the Prince of Wales visited Australia for the Commonwealth Games earlier this year. According to the expert, Camilla's body language showed that she wants to be the next queen.

"Will Camilla be the next Queen of England? Her body language and PR branding at the Commonwealth Games would confirm unreservedly to me that she will without any doubt," James told Daily Star.

"From her arrival in Australia we saw a very even-handed royal double act with Camilla even taking the lead at times rather than lagging behind reluctantly and waiting to be invited to join in by her husband as she has in the past," she continued.

A number of experts agreed that Camilla wants to have the title of the queen. According to Tracey Trussell, a handwriting expert, the royal's strokes show her eagerness for the role.

"Camilla's writing has a large size with wide and irregular word and letter spacing," Trussell said. "It means she adores being in the limelight. She craves respect and would love to be Queen."

Some citics and royal fans, however, do not support the idea of Camilla being the next queen due to her history with Princess Diana. However, Camilla's fate for the position is certain.

"Camilla will become Queen, there is no choice to make," James Brooke told Express.

Lord Norton of Louth also shares the same opinion. He previously explained that the law is very clear as to Camilla's title when Prince Charles takes over the throne.

"Upon the death of the Queen, Charles automatically becomes King - that is it," he explained. "His wife will become Queen Consort, formally established by precedent."

