Cardi B finally confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Migos member Offset on “Saturday Night Live.”

During her performance of “Be Careful,” the cameras zoomed out to confirm the singer’s pregnancy.

Days before her performance on the sketch show, the “Bodak Yellow” singer said that fans cannot expect her to share every single detail about her life because she is not an “animal at the zoo.” The singer also said that her fans should listen to the songs in her “Invasion of Privacy” album because that is where they could get hints on whether or not she is pregnant.

After finally confirming her pregnancy on “SNL,” Cardi B and Offset thanked their fans for their love, support and understanding. On his Twitter account, Offset shared a photo of himself holding his fiancée’s hands. He said that they are both looking forward to the next chapter of their lives together.

Cardi B also credited her unborn child for encouraging her to not be affected by her haters.

In February, fans of Cardi B asked her if she was pregnant because they noticed that she had gained some weight. But the 25-year-old singer was quick to ask her fans to leave her body alone.

Meanwhile, the “MotorSport” singer released her studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” on April 6. The songs featured in the compilation are “Get Up 10,” “Drip,” “Bickenhead,” “Best Life,” “I Like It,” “Ring,” “Money Bag,” “Bartier Cardi,” “She Bad,” “Thru Your Phone” and “I Do.”

During a recent interview, Cardi B talked about one of the songs in her album. She said that “Get Up 10” encapsulates the theme of her newest music project, which is about her life as a former stripper, as well as her struggle for success.

“I always want to – I’m not going to say defend – strippers, but I just feel like people don’t understand it. I wanted to let people know, ‘I was a stripper. I wasn’t [expletive]. I wasn’t a prostitute. I wasn’t sucking [expletive]. First of all, that’s illegal in New York City. You’re going to jail for real…” said Cardi B.

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer for GQ