Cardi B is not delaying the release of her debut album following reports rival rapper, Nicki Minaj, is working on her long-awaited fourth studio album. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper slammed fans who accused her of holding off the release of her EP and waiting on the “Regret in Your Tears” artist to drop her music first.

Cardi lashed out at fans after Pop Crave shared an Instagram post of the star responding to haters about the delay. In the comment section, one fan wrote, “She waiting for Nicki.”

Although it was a simple comment, it seemed to have struck a nerve with the “Bartier Cardi” artist, who replied to the message. “Waiting for what? What is that going to do for me,” she wrote.

Cardi went on to reveal that she has been hard at work, and plans on releasing her work “very very soon.”

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cardi was expected to drop her first album in October 2017. However, during an interview a month prior to the release date, Cardi hinted she wasn’t ready to share her new music just yet.

“Every single time I think I got all the 10 songs I’m like, I’m buggin. These ain’t it. It’s just like, damn I’m competing with myself. I’m competing with the goddamn No. 2 record [on the Billboard Hot 100] and stuff,” she said during an interview on New York City radio station Power 105.1.

Cardi previously used her Instagram story to address haters who have been trolling her over her delayed album. “I don’t understand why people who don’t like me keep telling me to drop my album,” she said.

“You don’t like me, so why are you thirsty for my album?” Cardi asked.

The drama surrounding the delay comes after fans of Minaj noticed the Queens rapper’s lack of activity on her social media accounts.

Several days later, insiders revealed the “No Frauds” artist decided to get rid of all of her distractions while focusing on creating new music for her upcoming album.

Although a release date hasn’t been announced, sources believe Minaj’s fourth Ep will be released later this year.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images