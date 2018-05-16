Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have invited a slew of celebrities to attend their royal wedding on May 19.

Spice Girls

After their engagement in November of last year, news already broke out that the couple invited Spice Girls to their nuptials. Mel B said during an interview that she will attend the royal event, and she also confirmed that the other members of the British girl group received an invite. However, none of them will perform at the reception.

George, Amal Clooney

A source also confirmed to US Weekly that George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been invited to the royal wedding reception. Amal’s hairstylist, Miguel Pirez, told Hola! Magazine that he will be styling his client’s hair on May 19.

Priyanka Chopra

Markle’s friend of three years, Priyanka Chopra, also confirmed her attendance to the royal wedding. But the “Quantico” star she won’t be a bridesmaid at the huge gathering.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her… she’s a relatable young woman of the world today,” Chopra said.

Serena Williams

Markle’s other good friend, Serena Williams, also scored an invite to the royal wedding. But during her interview on “Good Morning America,” the professional athlete said that she will try to see if she can make it to the event at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. After all, she might have a tennis match on the same day.

“Suits” Cast Members, Executives

The former “Suits” star also invited the cast and executives of the hit USA Network TV series. Markle starred on the show for several years, and she played the role of Rachel Zane.

Earlier this week, Gabriel Macht arrived in London with his wife and son, and fans are convinced that he is in the United Kingdom for the upcoming wedding. Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario also hinted on attending Markle’s special day with Prince Harry.

Janina Gavankar

“True Blood” star Janina Gavankar also received an invitation from Markle and Prince Harry. She and the “Horrible Bosses” alum have been friends for a decade.

Photo: Getty Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool