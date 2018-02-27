Ross Mathews failed to bring home the $250,000 grand prize and the title as the first ever winner of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

But he opened up about his three-week stint in the house and said that he has learned so much during his stay there. One of Mathews’ biggest realizations had to do with the members of the jury.

“I played my best game. I made alliances and crossed alliances. And then I made it to the final two. And then I won America’s player. I could not be happier. I should have won, but whatever! I’m a little surprised the jury took everything so personally. I would have voted for me. But what can I do? I can’t control that. All I can do is control my game,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Mathews also expressed his disappointment at Shannon Elizabeth, who is a self-confessed “Big Brother” fan, but who voted for Marissa Jaret Winokur over him.

“I don’t get why Shannon is so pissed. That one throws me for a doozy. She should go ahead and Google the show again and see how it works. It surprises the hell out of me. I thought if I back-doored her she would have said, ‘Awesome! Good game play,’” Mathews said.

The E! correspondent also reminded everyone that they all played a game. And just like when playing chess, when someone checkmates the other, no one should cry because it’s a game.

When asked if Mathews will ever consider returning to “Celebrity Big Brother,” he said he won’t. “Never. I will never be back in the ‘Big Brother’ house. I am done. I put in my time. Once you go to state prison, you don’t go back,” he said.

This season’s winner, Winokur, also said that she will no longer return to “Celebrity Big Brother.” She is also not interested to play in a regular season of the hit CBS reality TV show.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not “Celebrity Big Brother” will be renewed by CBS for Season 2.

Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for GLAAD