Nude photos and videos of "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress Mikaela Hoover were hacked from her iCloud storage account, TMZ reported Wednesday citing police records. More than 110 photos of Hoover were uploaded to the "Fappening" website, giving rise to concerns that this could be the latest incident related to a massive leak that occurred in 2014 and 2017.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the latest leak, details of which are yet to be revealed. TMZ reported police have already traced a couple of IP addresses and executed search warrants to get more information about the user. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Hoover's nude photos hack is reminiscent of "The Fappening" leaks of 2014, and "The Fappening 2.0" in 2017. The first instance of leaks reported on a large scale was in 2014 after a subreddit by the name "Fappening" was created for leaked nude images first posted on the website 4chan. A-list stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande were victims of the 2014 hack.

In August last year, several celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Tiger Woods, became victims of another hack. In April, photos of actresses Amanda Seyfried, Rose McGowan, figure skater Analeigh Tipton, model Dylan Penn, "Arrow" star Katie Cassidy and many others were stolen and later leaked by notorious website Celeb Jihad as part of "Fappening 2.0."

Actress Emma Watson also became a victim of "Fappening 2.0" as pictures — which show her trying on various outfits — were stolen. Watson at the time said through her publicist that she will be taking legal action against those behind the hack, and also confirmed that images stolen were not nude photographs.

In November, actress Jennifer Lawrence said she was still reeling from the 2014 leak.

“There’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue, and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process,” she said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter for its "Awards Chatter" podcast. “When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute to minute—it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so.”

In January, Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson became the first victim of the celebrity photo hack this year. An investigation was conducted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Despite similarities with the "Fappening," it was unclear if the same people were responsible for Thompson's nude photo leak.