The Boston Celtics know all too well that having the best record in the Eastern Conference doesn’t mean they’ll make it to the NBA Finals. That’s why the team is looking to make changes to their roster with the 2018 NBA trade deadline just two days away.

According to reports, Boston has engaged with other multiple teams in trade discussions. Those talks include dealing away Marcus Smart in the hopes that it would allow them to acquire another guard, namely Tyreke Evans or Lou Williams.

Marc Stein of The New York Times has reported that the Denver Nuggets are among the teams interested in Smart. Denver would be willing to trade point guard Emmanuel Mudiay, but Boston is hoping to turn Smart into a first-round pick. The Celtics would then try to use that pick to acquire either Evans or Williams.

Landing Evans won’t be easy since Boston has their share of competition. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics, Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers are the three frontrunners in the race to acquire Evans. The Miami Heat have also spoken with the Memphis Grizzlies about the guard.

Evans, 28, is putting up his best numbers since he was a rookie eight years ago. Splitting time off the bench and in the starting lineup for the Grizzlies, the guard is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Williams has an even higher scoring average, putting up a career-high 23.3 points per game. After the Los Angeles Clippers traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, Stein reported that both DeAndre Jordan and Williams were available.

Neither Evans nor Williams is known for their defensive prowess. Smart, on the other hand, is valuable largely because of his impact on the defensive end of the floor. The Celtics have risen to the top of the East by being the NBA’s best defensive team, but they might need to improve offensively if they want to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

No team gives up fewer points per 100 possessions than Boston. Sixteen teams score more points per 100 possessions than the Celtics.

It remains to be seen if Boston can get a first-round pick in exchange for Smart. He’s averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game on just 35.7 percent shooting from the field.

Smart has one year left on his contract before becoming a restricted free agent. Both Williams and Evans will become free agents this summer.