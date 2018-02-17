Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett are are back at it again with the latest installment of their Hallmark Channel “The Wedding March” franchise. They kicked it all of in 2016 with the original movie, followed it up in 2017 with a sequel, and now they’re ready to go again with “The Wedding March 3: Here Comes The Bride.”

What will the two stars get up to this time around? Let’s just see.

“Former college sweethearts and current wedding planners Olivia (Bissett) and Mick’s (Wagner) plans for a relaxing Valentine’s Day together change when they hear that Mick’s sister Bonnie (Gabrielle Miller), Mick’s daughter Julie (Sarah Grey), Julie’s boyfriend Wyatt (Mitch Ainley), Olivia’s mother Nora (Susan Hogan) and Nora’s boyfriend Johnny (Serge Houde) are all coming for a weekend at the Inn,” the synopsis begins.

Of course, along with the group of guests comes all of their surprises and secrets. Bonnie reveals she’s engaged after just eight months of dating Sean (Peter Benson), a man Mick doesn’t trust. Not to mention that Julie announces she’s leaving college to pursue cooking. While Olivia’s excited about the wedding and jumps in to help with the last-minute details, Mick tries to deal with the news of both the Bonnie’s nuptials and Julie’s decision to leave school.

He’s not the only one have trouble with this surprise. Wyatt’s upset Julie’s planning to move away from him, which causes the two to fight and him to leave the Inn. Mick encourages him to think things through before he leaves. Meanwhile, Sean seems distracted from all of the wedding planning and is constantly receiving calls and texts from another woman, which only contributes to Mick’s distrust of him.

Photo: Crown Media/David Dolsen

“Mick eventually reveals these concerns to Bonnie, who takes great offense and decides to have their wedding elsewhere,” the synopsis continues. “Olivia encourages Mick to apologize. Mick takes Olivia’s advice and apologizes to Bonnie – presenting her with their late father’s tie clip for Sean to wear at the wedding. Bonnie accepts his apology and admits that she is worried that Sean has been distant all weekend, including leaving the Inn for a last-minute business trip to New York just days before the wedding.”

After speaking with Bonnie, Mick moves on to chat with Julie to give her his support. He also speaks with Nora and asks her to go a little bit easier on Olivia, as her constant criticism hurts Olivia’s feelings.

“When Sean arrives back to the Inn, he reveals his distant behavior was because he was surprising Bonnie with the wedding dress of her dreams, which he picked up in New York along with designer dresses for all of the other women,” the synopsis reveals. “Bonnie and Sean’s wedding at the Inn goes off without a hitch, and Wyatt even surprises Julie at the ceremony – with Mick’s encouragement, he had stayed at the Inn the whole time.”

The two decide to make a long distance relationship work when she goes away to pursue cooking. The surprises continue as Johnny proposes to Nora. With family and love all around them, Mick and Olivia couldn’t be happier.

Watch all of the surprises unfold when “The Wedding March 3: Here Comes The Bride” debuts on Hallmark Channel on Saturday (Feb. 17) at 9 p.m. EST