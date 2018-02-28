MTV’s “The Challenge: Vendettas” is far from being over, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about the next season of the reality-TV series. A short teaser has been released for “The Challenge: Final Reckoning,” giving fans an idea of what to expect for the 32nd second of the show.

Not much information was given about the upcoming season, though the little details that have been revealed indicate “Final Reckoning” will be somehow connected to the previous two seasons. That could mean competitors that were featured prominently on “Dirty Thirty” and “Vendettas” will be part of the “Final Reckoning” cast.

A couple of “Challenge” veterans that can be heard during the short trailer, which didn’t feature any video of the cast, will likely be part of the show.

The Challenge : XXX stirred shit up. Vendettas burned it down. Now, the Final Reckoning is coming _ #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/vJn8CYDBBv — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) February 28, 2018

The teaser features a sound-bite of Darrell Taylor saying, “Whatever I gotta do, I’m gonna do it.” The voice that says “You’re causing a (expletive) hurricane here,” in a thick Staten Island accent clearly belongs to Nicole Zanatta. It sounds like Kailah Casillas is in the trailer, as well.

Darrell was on “Dirty 30” and Nicole is still competing on “Vendettas.” Kailah has appeared on both seasons. It would make sense for most of the contestants that competed in each of the last two seasons to be part of “Final Reckoning.”

Shane Landrum, Tony Raines, Leroy Garrett, Nelson Thomas, Cory Wharton, Devin Walker-Molaghan and, of course, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio were the male contestants that were on both “Dirty 30” and “Vendettas.” Cara Maria Sorbello, Britni Thornton, Veronica Portillo, Jemmye Carroll, Marie Roda and Kailah were part of the female cast for the last two seasons.

Jordan Wiseley and Derrick Kosinski finished first and second, respectively, on “Dirty 30” and appeared as mercenaries on “Vendettas.” Tori Deal (third place) and Aneesa Ferreira also showed up as mercenaries on “Vendettas” after competing on “Dirty 30.”

A premiere date for “Final Reckoning” hasn’t been revealed, though the teaser said the show will air sometime this summer.

TMZ reported that a second season of “Champs vs. Stars,” which features “Challenge” veterans and celebrities competing for charity, has been filmed. That season could air in between “Vendettas” and “Final Reckoning.”

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV