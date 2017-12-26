Every year, DoSomething.org releases its Celebs Gone Good list, which honors stars who use their large platforms to foster positive social change, and this time, Chance the Rapper took the top spot, which was given to Beyoncé in 2016.

Don’t worry, Queen Bey still made the list. Other celebrities who earned their names on the annual countdown include Kesha, Zendaya, Demi Lovato, Yara Shahidi and more.

The list, which goes up to 20, was determined based on online votes, which included social media, a STARmeter ranking on the Internet Movie Database and the opinions of the Celebs Gone Good Advisory Committee.

Here’s the full 2017 Celebs Gone Good list, in order.

1. Chance the Rapper

He’s raised over $2 million for Chicago Public Schools and co-founded a foundation called SocialWorks that aims to empower youth.

Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

2. Colin Kaepernick

Aside from donating over $1 million to charitable organizations, Kaepernick also started the social movement which involved protesting during the National Anthem at sporting events.

3. Ariana Grande

The singer helped organize and headline the One Love Manchester charity concert that raised money for those affected by the bombing at her Manchester concert earlier in the year.

4. Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty creator raised almost a million dollars at her Diamond Ball.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 24, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

5. Beyonce

After the damage to her hometown of Houston by Hurricane Harvey, Beyonce started BeyGOOD Houston to help raise funds for the victims.

6. J. J. Watt

The athlete helped bring in $37 million in donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

7. Kesha

The singer helped raised awareness of eating disorders by sharing her story and partnering with the National Eating Disorders Association.

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Dec 7, 2017 at 11:26am PST

8. Yara Shahidi

The actress’ goal is inspire her generation to do good in the world, and she does this by being the motivator they need. She works with the U.N. and is working on her own organization.

9. Zendaya

The triple threat uses her birthday each year as an opportunity to raise money for a charity and this year it was for Convoy of Hope to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

10. Bethenny Frankel

Through her B Strong campaign, the Bravo reality star and entrepreneur raised millions of dollars for people dealing with the aftermath of the natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and Mexico.

The rest of the stars who earned a spot on the list, in the order that they made it, are: Nicki Minaj, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lauren Jauregui, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Ava DuVernay, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (shared spot No. 18), Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars.