Brandon grieves in this week’s episode of “The Chi.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 2 of the Showtime drama, Brandon (Jason Mitchell) reels from the death of his younger brother Coogie (Jahking Guillory).

In the series premiere, Coogie found the body of a fellow kid named Jason (Lucien Cambric) on a street. But instead of calling for help, Coogie stole Jason’s necklace as well as his shoes before running away. But Detective Cruz (Armando Riesco) caught him and took him straight to the police station. However, after realizing that he got nothing to hold Coogie, Cruz was left with no choice but to release the kid from the police custody.

After finding out about Coogie, Jason’s estranged father Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) came up to him to talk. But when Ronnie saw that Coogie had the necklace he gave to Jason, Ronnie quickly assumed that Coogie was the one who killed his son. Furious by what he discovered, Ronnie accidentally shot Coogie on the chest, resulting in his death.

The whole incident was witnessed by a boy named Kevin (Alex Hibbert). With the help of Emmett (Jacob Latimore), Brandon met Kevin. And after reaching a deal, Kevin showed Brandon who killed his brother.

In the trailer for the next episode, Brandon’s girlfriend Jerrika (Tiffany Boone) is worried that he’s going to investigate the murder of Coogie on his own. So she makes him promise that he won’t do anything that would put him in trouble.

“Police ain’t gonna do a thing,” Brandon laments in the video.

“And neither are you, because you’re gonna promise me,” Jerrika says.

Although Brandon promises Jerrika that he’ll leave the investigation to the police, a sneak peek from the episode shows Brandon checking on Kevin. During his unexpected visit, Brandon finds out that the man who killed Coogie is following Kevin.

“He saw me today, ran after me like he was gonna kill me,” Kevin tells Brandon of Ronnie, before asking if he’s going to kill the man or not.

“You sure it’s even the right dude?” Brandon asks.

“Yes, I’m sure it’s the right dude,” Kevin answers.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ronnie realizes he’s made a grave mistake. Cruz is shaken by conflicting clues in the investigation. Emmett’s carefree life is upended, and best friends Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Jake (Michael Epps) taunt Kevin over his school crush Andrea (Mariah Gordon).

“The Chi” Season 1, episode 2, titled “Alee,” airs on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.