Although writing for Season 2 of “SMILF” won’t start until next month, series star and creator Frankie Shaw already has some ideas for the sophomore run of the Showtime comedy.

In a recent interview with Variety, Shaw said that the next season of the Golden Globe-nominated series will involve further adventures for her character Bridgette in trying to find “her path” or, at minimum, a steady job. In Season 1, Bridgette worked as an actress, a tutor and a collections specialist. She also tried out for the WNBA, but didn’t make it to the next round.

Shaw also said that Bridgette will also deal with “the politics of day care” in Season 2 as her son Larry (Anna and Alexandra Reimer) gets older. The 31-year-old actress also promised that the backstories of the supporting characters — Rafi (Miguel Gomez), Nelson (Samara Weaving) and Tutu (Rosie O’Donnell) — will be fleshed out more.

Season 1 was filmed in Los Angeles except for a few exteriors in Boston’s Southie district. But according to Variety, Season 2 is likely to be shot on location in Boston, so viewers can expect more Beantown grit to the look and feel of the show next season.

In last Sunday’s Season 1 finale, Bridgette matched with a man who she thought was her estranged father on Tinder. Fueled by her desire to confront him, Bridgette agreed to go on a date with him. When they met, Bridgette tried to make him admit that he sexually abused her when she was a child. But much to Bridgette’s disappointment, the man she met up with turned out to be not her real dad.

Despite the unfortunate twist, the incident furthered the relationship between Bridgette and her mom Tutu, who showed up last minute for support at the bar where Bridgette was supposed to meet her dad.

“It’s really hard when you have a parent who is mentally ill,” Shaw told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a lot of child being the parent in that relationship, as you often hear about, and so when they’re in this sort of adulthood version of their relationship, there’s a lot of repairing that happens, especially because Tutu can show up for [Bridgette’s son Larry] in a way that she couldn’t for Bridgette — and then Tutu shows up for Bridgette in a crisis when it matters most.”

Photo: Showtime