Following the action-packed episode 5 of “Chicago Med” this week, NBC aired a teaser trailer for the upcoming sixth installment of the show’s third season. By the looks of things, one of the doctors is going to be suspended after an incident with an aggressive patient, and could most likely be Dr. Sarah Reese.

In a sneak peek at “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6, titled “Ties That Bind,” an agitated Dr. Marty Peterson (Jeremy Shouldis) says, “A doctor attacking a patient, really?” The teaser then flashes the faces of the characters who could be responsible for the controversial incident.

The suspected doctors include Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto), Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo).

Based on the upcoming episode’s synopsis, Dr. Halstead is preoccupied with attending to a young couple who are desperate and willing to do anything just to have a baby. Dr. Manning, on the other hand, caters to a patient who was unfortunately sterilized as a young girl without her knowledge.

Elsewhere, Dr. Choi is busy trying to diagnose a man who does not manifest any symptoms. It isn’t clear what Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Charles are be up to in “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6. However, it’s already clear that Dr. Reese will walk on thin ice in the upcoming installment of the series. After all, the synopsis reveals that she goes to the extreme when she uses pepper spray on a belligerent patient.

In the preview, Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epartha Merkerson) is seen announcing the bad news to the troublemaker. “You’re suspended. I’ll need your pass,” she says with a serious countenance. Does this mean episode 6 will be DiPillo’s final appearance this season? The answer will unfold next week.

Meanwhile, “Chicago Med” is off to a good start this year after it was revealed by TV By The Numbers that episode 5, “Mountains and Molehills” hit a season high for NBC after raking in a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating, which translates to roughly 6.91 million viewers.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6, “Ties That Bind,” is scheduled to air on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images