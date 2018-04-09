American actor and comedian Chuck McCann, who was the voice behind the famous line, “I'm cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!" died Sunday. He was 83.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist Edward Lozzi who said McCann died of congestive heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

He was born in September 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, to Val McCann — a band leader who served as the music arranger at New York's Roxy Theatre. McCann moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s and during his career spanning several decades worked as a kids show host, puppeteer, nightclub comic, movie actor, voiceover performer and celebrity impersonator.

He also made guest appearances on shows such as "Little House on the Prairie," "Bonanza" and "Columbo."

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, McCann has a total net worth of $3 million and 160 credits to his name.

His other appearances on television include Barney on the television series “Far Out Space Nuts” in 1975 and Blinky and Pinky on “Pac-Man” from 1982 to 1983. He also voiced Orlock in the series “Galtar and the Golden Lance,” Leatherneck on “G.I. Joe” in 1986 and multiple roles on “DuckTales” from 1987-1990.

Photo: Getty Images / Ben Horton

In addition to this, McCann also voiced roles on TV series “Toxic Crusaders”, “TaleSpin”, “Where's Waldo?”, “All-New Dennis the Menace”, “Fantastic Four”, “Ironman”, “The Garfield Show,” among others.

In 2014, he was nominated for a Behind the Voice Actors Award for “DuckTales: Remastered.”

During an interview in the year 2007 with TVParty.com, McCann said, "I did everything. I never closed doors. If you look at my career — if I had one — I never think of it as a career, I just look at it as things I love to do. I have just as much fun doing a 30-second commercial as I do making a movie,” Hollywood Reporter said.

Reports stated McCann heavily credited New York kids show host Sandy Becker for giving him an important break in the mid-1950s when they worked on a kids show together for WABD-TV, then known as DuMont network station.

"One day he called me over and said he was going and he wanted me to take over the show," McCann said in a 2006 article for Animated Shorts. "At first, I couldn't believe he was talking to me. I said, 'When do I start?' He said, 'Well, today's Friday. So you start Monday.'"

"I said, 'Well, where are you going?' and he turned around and said, 'South America. You start at 7 in the morning. So long!' The elevator doors close, and off he went. That was my baptism by fire. The first day was just disastrous. It was hell on earth. It was also fun. It was really fun,” he recalled.

McCann is survived by his wife Betty Fanning, former William Morris executive whom he married in 1977, and his two daughters.