Two new characters that will be introduced in Season 2 of “Claws” have been revealed.

According to SpoilerTV, a character named Nita will make her debut appearance in the season premiere. Sources told the news outlet that Nita is an ex-lover of Dr. Gregory Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis). As fans will remember, Gregory was introduced to the TNT drama last season as Desna’s (Niecy Nash) suitor. But at the end of the Season 1 finale, it was revealed that Gregory is actually a drug lord. Sources told the website that Nita will likely warn Desna about Gregory’s secret life.

The sophomore run of the Elliot Laurence-created series will also introduce the character Malik as a love interest for Marnie (Morgan Lily), the teenage girl that Polly (Carrie Preston) literally bought from her terrible mom last season. Sources told SpoilerTV that Malik will make his first appearance in Season 2, episode 3.

As previously reported, Season 2 will also see the introduction of Zlata Ostrovsky (Franka Potente) and Olga. According to TVLine, Zlata is the newly reformed, former black sheep daughter of the powerful Russian mob family in Florida. She is the sister of Riva (Andrea Sooch), the leader of the Russian mob who took over 100 percent of all Uncle Daddy’s (Dean Norris) businesses at the end of Season 1.

Olga, meanwhile, is Zlata’s estranged daughter. Described as a “slightly overweight” and “barely reformed party girl,” Olga — as reported by TVLine — will awkwardly reconcile with her absentee mom in the new season and will take full advantage of her mom’s maternal guilt.

Olga’s name was first mentioned in the Season 1 finale during a phone call between Riva and Uncle Daddy. When Uncle Daddy asked Riva why she wanted Roller (Jack Kesy) dead, the Russian mob boss told Uncle Daddy to ask Roller about Olga. Roller then revealed to Uncle Daddy that Olga was a “dirty little Russian” he previously hooked up with. “[I] met her at their club. They told me she was 25, [but] she was 17,” Roller said, before revealing that he and Olga had a baby.

Who among the new characters are you most excited to meet? Sound off in the comments below!

“Claws” Season 2 will premiere this summer on TNT.