Fans will hear more from Quiet Ann in Season 2 of “Claws.”

In a recent interview with NewNowNext, series creator Eliot Laurence revealed that viewers are going to learn a lot from Judy Reyes’ character in the fourth episode of the show’s sophomore run.

“One of our writers had the idea to root it in Quiet Ann’s point of view, so we’re literally going to hear her running internal monologues,” Laurence said. “I think she’s one of those characters where people want to know more, because she’s so enigmatic, and will love learning about her family and period of estrangement from them. And we’re going to meet a brother.”

Quiet Ann’s relationship with Arlene (Suleka Mathew) will also be explored further in the new season. “Suleka Mathew returns,” Reyes told Hidden Remote of the actress who played her onscreen girlfriend last season. “I think she’s (Quiet Ann) really in love with this woman (Arlene). [But] this woman (Arlene) is wounded as a result of losing her job [as a cop] and she’s (Quiet Ann) wounded as a result of losing this woman. She was planning a future with this woman. So I think she’s pursuing her a little bit. She’s back in the picture as a result, I’ll give you that.”

As fans will remember, Quiet Ann found out in Season 1, episode 9 that Arlene was going to arrest Desna (Niecy Nash) for the Koons’ murder. But because they were in love, Quiet Ann initially refused to stop Arlene’s plan. But when Quiet Ann spilled the beans to Polly (Carrie Preston), the latter reminded her of everything that Desna has done for them. Ultimately, Quiet Ann decided to sacrifice her relationship with Arlene, and asked Polly to execute a plan that got the cop arrested for DUI.

“Quiet Ann is in agony over what she’s done to protect Desna and her crew, and as a result of Quiet Ann’s agony you will hear more of Quiet Ann,” Reyes said. “You’ll get to see a little bit more of her history and her past, you’ll get to meet her family this season. She’s just a little more vocal this season.”

“Claws” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.