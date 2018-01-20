Get a look at the gritty underworld of the cocaine trade business with Lifetime’s latest original movie, “Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story,” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as the title character.

The film tells the story of how Blanco became a drug lord who pioneered the Miami-based cocaine dealings and the consequences that followed. It begins with her finding her way into the United States with a fake passport and her first husband, Carlos (Carlos Rodriguez), at just the age of 17.

“Living in Queens with her three sons - Dixon (Matteo Stefan), Osvaldo (Spencer Borgeson) and Uber (Jose Julian) - Griselda became enticed by the money the drug world offered, and quickly became embroiled with local drug runners,” the synopsis explains. “Griselda masterminded the use of beautiful women, the elderly and children as the mules and created false-bottom suitcases to smuggle cocaine from Colombia.”

Photo: Lifetime

As she started to make a lot of money with her drug business, she had her children drop out of school in order to help her run everything. When she made the move to Miami to expand her empire, it eventually lead to the death of husband number two, Alberto (Juan Pablo Espinosa), which is how she earned the nickname The Black Widow.

“Her willingness to use violence against her Miami competitors, led her rivals to make repeated unsuccessful attempts to kill her,” the synopsis continues. “In order to protect her youngest son with third husband Dario (Raul Mendez), Griselda moved to California where she was later arrested by the DEA and sentenced to a decade in jail.”

She was released from prison after the case against her fell apart, but she was not allowed to stay in the country and was deported to Colombia. In 2012, she was gunned down and killed in her home country. It’s suspected that over her lifetime of running her empire that she ordered over 200 murders.

Immediately after this original movie premiere on Lifetime at 8 p.m. EST, the network will debut a one-hour special that’ll give a glimpse at the real-life Blanco and it will include exclusive footage of an interview with her only living child, Michael Corleone.