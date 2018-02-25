Howard, Emily, and Ian are joining forces in this week’s episode of “Counterpart.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 6 of the Starz series, Howard (J.K. Simmons), Emily (Olivia Williams), and Ian (Nicholas Pinnock) follow a lead. While the synopsis doesn’t reveal what exactly this lead is, events in last week’s Season 1, episode 5 suggests that the trio are going to check out the delivery address of the embassy pouch believed to be the means of communication between Lambert (Guy Burnet) and the man he’s secretly working with.

Last episode, Howard — who’s still pretending to be his counterpart Prime (also played by Simmons) — met with Edgar Brandt, the courier who brings the embassy pouch to and from the two dimensions. Since Edgar considers Prime as his role model, Howard tried to get the delivery address from Edgar while catching up over drinks. When it didn’t work out, Emily stepped in and threatened Edgar’s life. With Emily’s gun pointed at him, Edgar blurted out the pouch’s drop-off point: “ Potsdam, five kilometers past town. 47 Linchstrasse.”

Although Howard and Ian are teaming up next episode, the trailer for the hour reveals that there’s still tension between the two. “You actually think we have something in common?” Ian asks Howard whom he still believes to be Prime. “You [are] always fleeing this life for the promise of another.”

Howard gets to hit back at Ian in a sneak peek from episode. In the minute-long clip, Howard tells Ian that he’s no different to Prime.

“She really has a type, doesn’t she?” Howard tells Ian of his girlfriend Emily who was formerly in a relationship with Prime. “A few years ago she leaves me, a colossal irritating person by all accounts. She’s really from the worst husband anyone can conjure. And what does she do? She runs off with a guy like you.”

“A guy like me?” asks Ian.

“Yeah, the whole tough guy routine, it’s another version of the same thing,” Howard explains.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the wall, Prime shows Quayle (Harry Lloyd) what Emily Alpha (also played by Williams) was working on before she fell into a coma. Also, Baldwin (Sara Serraiocco) and Clare (Nazanin Boniadi) come face to face again, and Aldrich (Ulrich Thomsen) questions a not-too recent death in the office.

“Counterpart” Season 1, episode 6, titled “Act Like You’ve Been Here Before,” airs on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.