Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White will now be meeting Conor McGregor in Las Vegas to discuss his mixed martial arts future.

White was supposed to meet the Irishman in Liverpool, England, this past weekend as the UFC held its first-ever event in Merseyside. However, the meeting will now happen in Las Vegas as the duo look to figure out what's next for the former lightweight champion.

"Conor and I are going to meet in Vegas," White said at the UFC Liverpool post-fight press conference Sunday. "... He and I haven’t seen each since New York. So we haven’t seen each other, we haven’t talked, nothing, so we need to get together soon."

"[What happens next with him] depends on what goes on with him in New York in June. We can’t determine anything about what’s next for him until June is cleared up."

McGregor is due in court again next month following his infamous bus attack in the build-up to UFC 223 in April. The 29-year-old was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief afterward as he will appear in front of a New York judge on June 14.

He has not fought in the octagon since November 2016, which is when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the promotion's first-ever simultaenous two-weight champion. However, a match-up with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seems likely should he clear his legal hurdles in what is one of the most highly-anticipated fights in recent history.

"I’m pretty confident that that is the fight that Conor wants, and I’m pretty confident that that is the fight that Khabib wants," White explained. "So, yeah, I could see that happening."

Nurmagomedov would become the new champion when he defeated short notice opponent Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision at UFC 223 following White's announcement from a couple of months prior that McGregor would be stripped.

"The Eagle" is open to a showdown with McGregor and has targeted New York's Madison Square Garden in November for his first title defense, though he is ready for other opponents as well such as Georges St-Pierre.

Meanwhile, Liverpool native Darren Till defeated Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in a controversial unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) victory Sunday night.

In what was a highly technical battle between two of the best strikers in the UFC, the combat world was left divided as to who won the bout but majority agreed neither fighter won four of the five rounds, though Till did drop the American in the fifth and final round.

"I thought I had four of the rounds," Thompson reflected. "Could be controversial, three maybe? I don’t know. I felt like I would hit and move. The only really good shot he had was that one shot in the fifth round, but other than that it was pretty close. I felt comfortable out there. I realized how big he was so I knew I had to stay on my bike and keep moving."

"I knew it was going to be a close fight, but I thought I had edged it out. He’s a big boy, he’s hard to move around. Didn’t move anywhere, came forward, tough guy."