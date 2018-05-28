David Campbell believes that there is nothing wrong with Prince Harry crying on his wedding.

The "Today Extra" host offered supportive words to the Duke of Sussex after the latter became emotional during his big day. Campbell admitted that he was also in tears when he married his producer wife Lisa Hewitt, Daily Mail reported.

In his open letter to Prince Harry titled "It's OK to cry on your wedding day," Campbell shared how his bride moved him to tears during their nuptials. According to Campbell, he was sweating and laughing while waiting for Hewitt to walk down the aisle and couldn't hold back his tears when he saw her.

"The door opened. She was backlit by the late afternoon sun. I could only see her silhouette at first. That was all it took. Tears cascaded down my face," Campbell wrote.

"As I saw her walk towards me, hazy through the floods of tears, the lump in my throat had grown to the point I thought I would not be able to breathe. Everything made me sob. Her smile? Tears. Her dress? More tears. In fact, I am crying writing this down for you," he continued.

"I know it sounds crazy, Hazza, but we don't judge you. Heck, when you welled up, I welled up," Campbell added. "There ain't no shame in that game, Haz, and may there be many more happy tears in your future."

During Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding, the Duke of Sussex told his bride "you look amazing" before biting his lips. According to an expert, the gesture suggested that the royal was hiding some of his emotions.

However, during the reception, Markle reportedly moved her husband to tears when she read an emotional poem about their romance.

"It was the most special part of the entire day and the most unexpected. She read her poem like the professional actress she is," an insider told The Sun.

"Most of the room was ­misty-eyed by the final line. Harry looked so proud and had to wipe away a tear. She spoke about their first date and falling in love at first sight," the insider continued. "Meghan said she knew she had met her prince from the off and how blessed and lucky she feels to have found such a profound love."

Prince Harry and Markle will not be attending any royal engagements in the coming weeks as they will reportedly celebrate their honeymoon in Namibia. The couple is expected to return in June for the Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.​ Photo: Getty Images/Jane Barlow