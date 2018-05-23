Meghan Markle's influence on her wedding was visible.

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Markle exchanged "I do's" at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, the event had the Duchess of Sussex's "signature all over it." It also showed her being "thoughtful and considered."

"Diana didn't have an awful lot to do with her wedding, with this it has Meghan's signature all over it," Morton said on "Loose Women" on Tuesday (via Daily Mail).

Morton was also asked about Prince Harry and Markle's marriage. According to him, chances are high that their marriage will work.

"You can tell this a couple very much in love and it will last, and Diana would be thrilled," Morton explained.

As for Markle's contribution to the Firm, the royal biographer is positive about it.

"It's what I call the Markle paradox. We all watched the wedding, not because of who she was but because of the man she was marrying," he said "'He was there by deeds of birth. It's not because she has achieved anything or he has achieved anything, it was by birth."

"Yet at the same time she is using that opportunity, as it were, she is being the Cinderella who arrived at the ball with the glass slipper," Morton continued. "Now she is using the glass slipper to smash through the glass ceiling, it is a post-modern fairytale."

Markle's thoughtfulness was shown in a number of ways during the royal wedding and as she prepared for the big event. According to reports, she gave presents to her best friends and to Kate Middleton. The new Duchess reportedly gave them a Kensington Bracelet by Zofia Day Co. Markle had approved the design, herself.

In addition, she also commissioned British milliner Stephen Jones to create hats for her mom, Doria Ragland and some of her friends. It remains unknown who among Markle's pals received the toppers.

"I am particularly delighted to have hatted [Meghan's] mother, Doria Ragland in her mint beret and fashioned fantasies for her closest friends, highlighting their beauty and individuality," he said in a statement (via Town & Country).

Morton has been positive about Prince Harry and Markle's relationship. In fact, according to him, the pair is a "power couple" and they can make more change together.

"Meghan and Harry are going to be a power couple," Morton wrote on "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess". "Together they can make more change. You're going to see them as far more activists than perhaps previous royal couples."

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Chown