A social studies teacher, who teaches at Crystal River Middle School, Florida, secretly hosts a white nationalist podcast, according to an exclusive report by Huffington Post.

Dayanna Volitich, 25, hosts the alt-right podcast “Unapologetic” under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov.” Volitich started working with the Citrus County School District in August 2016, the Huffington Post reported.

In a number of her podcasts, she defended racial discrimination and promoted Islamophobia.

During one of her latest podcasts on Feb. 26, one of her guests stated every child do not always deserve the best education because their IQs differ based on what race they belong to. “A kid from Nigeria and a kid who came from Sweden are supposed to learn exactly the same,” the guest said.



Volitich agreed with her guest, adding that “science” has provided evidence that certain races are smarter than others.

The Twitter account that Volitich maintained under her pseudonym until she deleted it recently, showed a number of racially biased tweets.

“It isn’t supremacist or hateful to prefer your own people over others,” said one tweet on Dalichov’s account. Another read: “Islam IS responsible. Because it legitimizes this terrorist behavior and praises his actions.” (The second tweet was in reply to a tweet which stated that all Muslims cannot be held responsible for the terror attack in Port Authority, New York, as it was carried out by one specific individual.)

When the same guest from the Feb. 26 podcast encouraged white supremacist members to become teachers at public school, adding, “they don’t have to be vocal about their views, but get in there! Be more covert and just start taking over those places,” Volitich replied, “Right. I’m absolutely one of them.”

As to preaching her alt-right agenda to children, Volitich said that although it is frowned upon by her school’s administration, she has gotten away by boasting about her white nationalist beliefs in front of her students.

When parents of her students went to the principal to complain about Volitich poisoning their children’s minds with political and racial bias, she simply refuted the complaints. “She (the principal) believed me and backed off,” she said.

Scott Hebert, executive director of educational services for the Citrus County School District, said he could not confirm the fact that Dalichov and Volitich were the same person, but “will be looking into the statements she made, checking the validity to see if they violate our code of ethics and policy.”

Herbert added: “She does not speak on behalf of the Citrus County School District. The views she’s listed [online] are really not in line with how our district operates.”

Huffington Post cited the fact that Dalichov and Volitich share the same face in their respective profile pictures, have mentioned the same age and hometown, as evidence that they are one and the same.

Also, the fact that the names “Tiana Dalichov” and “Dayanna Volitich” contain the same number of syllables and the same letters, except two, cannot be pure coincidence, according to the outlet.

Dalichov also defended and retweeted posts from well-known neo-Nazis, far-rightwingers and white nationalists such as David Duke, Arthur Jones, Patrick Casey, Mark Collett and Mike Peinovich.

