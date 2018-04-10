He lost her when his grandfather revealed the plot they had worked on to dupe her and get her out of the family company. However, Brady will remain determined to win Eve back on “Days of Our Lives,” and will make a bold move to try and get her back on the Tuesday, April 10 episode.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) initially set out to seduce Eve (Kassie DePaiva) on the NBC soap as part of a plot to get Basic Black from her. The plot was one he had cooked up with Victor (John Aniston), though his grandfather had concerns that he would eventually fall for Eve for real. As it turned out, he did, and when he proposed marriage to her, he meant it. However, their wedding didn’t go off as planned, because Eve refused to become his wife during the ceremony.

As it had turned out, prior to the ceremony, she learned the truth about the initial plot, after Victor admitted it to her in his attempt to win Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) back. Eve not only quickly ended her romance with Brady and moved out of the Kiriakis mansion, but also tried to sever all ties with him through business. However, getting him out of her life in that respect has not been easy, since they are running the contest to find the new face of Bella Magazine together.

Because of that, the two have still been required to meet with one another multiple times, much to Eve’s chagrin. She has insisted to Brady each time that they will never be a couple again and has even tried to get him to exit the competition so she doesn’t have to work with him at all. He has persisted, however, not only remaining as her partner on the project but also insisting that he would convince her to be with him again.

Now, as they once again meet up to discuss the contest and their work, Brady will, of course, steer the conversation towards their romance, and will decide to take things to a new level. In an attempt to convince Eve that he means it when he says he wants to be with her, he will get her to agree to make a bet with him. He will set a timeline for them and promise her that if they have not gotten back together—this time, one hundred percent for real—by the time the deadline he sets gas passed, he will officially move on. Eager to also prove her own point, Eve will agree—and the real contest will truly be on.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC