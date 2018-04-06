She had warned him she would take him down and destroy everything he holds dear to his heart. Now, with her plan against Sonny in full motion, Vivian will prepare to take the next steps to make sure her enemies are all taken down on the Friday, April 6 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Vivian (Louise Sorel) seems to want to take down the Kiriakis clan and has focused her attention on Sonny (Freddie Smith), who is the current CEO of the family company, Titan. Knowing he's lonely following his divorce from Will (Chandler Massey) on the NBC soap, Vivian set up a secret profile for a new man whom Sonny would feel is perfect for him on a dating app. When Sonny matched with the profile and reached out, she then hired Leo (Greg Rikaart) to pose as the man Sonny Is dating.

She quickly warned Leo that despite his reservations because of everything Sonny has been through that he needs to act quickly since she's paying him, and she ordered him to get Sonny into bed. Now, after another date together that went well, Sonny snuck his new man up to his bedroom, and the two have likely made love.

Now, if Leo goes and reports back to Vivian, that he has done what she demanded, she may be free to take new steps. Though she will likely still need Leo for her plans to work, as she seems intent on breaking Sonny's heart further, knowing that he managed to seduce Sonny may make it easier for her to take the next step and further her plans.

Of course, she doesn't know that she's being watched, because Kate (Lauren Koslow) hired Paul (Christopher Sean) of all people to watch after her. Though he moved on from his own past with Sonny with Will, if he continues looking into Vivian and discovers her connection to Leo, it could put him in a difficult place. His relationship with Will is a sore spot for Sonny, and if he tries to warn him that his new beau is conspiring against him, Sonny is unlikely to believe him.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC