There was some hope that she'd get lucky and wouldn't be found guilty of a murder she didn't commit. However, things likely won't go the way she'd wished for Gabi when she learns the verdict in her case on the Monday, April 9 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After the D.A. made her case against Gabi (Camila Banus) and "Abigail" (Marci Miller) delivered her bombshell testimony where she lied that Gabi had confessed to her, the just didn't take a lot of time to deliberate on the NBC soap. Now, Gabi and her loved ones will all return to the courtroom to find out if she will be sent to jail, even though they all know that Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder was one she did not commit.

Unfortunately for all of them, it appears that while they're positive Abigail was lying, and the fact that all of the evidence in the case was circumstantial, Gabi will be devastated when the verdict comes back to state that she is in fact guilty.

Now, they will all learn the sentence Gabi will receive, though it isn't likely to be a short one considering the fact that Gabi did kill before. Though her murdering Nick Fallon years ago was a matter of defense, and she did get her sentence severely reduced due to a technicality, which was what made the district attorney so set on Gabi going down for this crime as well.

Of course, there are a few people who do know the truth about Andre's murder, as well as who did it. However, they won't be able to come to Gabi's defense and get the truth exposed before it's too late.

One of those people, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) won't help Gabi because he intends to continue protecting the real murderer. He knows it was Abigail and that she is suffering from split personalities. Even more twisted is that he has fallen for one of them—the one that has insisted in the past that she is actually Gabi. Because of his feelings, he has helped her frame the real Gabi and intends to keep it so the woman he has fallen for doesn't wind up behind bars.

The other person, who doesn't know the truth yet but will likely figure it out soon, is Marlena (Deidre Hall), who has met Abigail's other alter, Dr. Laura. If she winds up meeting "Gabby" too, she could piece together the entire story—and wind up in danger as a result.

