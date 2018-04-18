They had made a bet over the new face of Bella Magazine contest that would determine if they would give their relationship a chance. Now, with the results in and their future still up in the air, Brady will make one last attempt to convince Eve to forgive him and give him another chance at love on the Wednesday, April 18 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eve's (Kassie DePaiva) romance came to a crashing halt on the NBC soap after Victor (John Aniston) told her of the ploy he and his grandson had cooked up to get Basic Black away from her and back under their control. Since then, Brady has been desperately trying to get Eve to forgive him and take him back because he genuinely fell in love with her. She had resisted the entire time until he used the contest they were hosting for Bella as a means of bargaining. He bet her that if Claire (Olivia Keegan) won the contest, she would give him another chance, but if Ciara (Victoria Konefal) won, he would leave her alone forever.

Now, the results have come in, and Claire, despite previously being behind in the numbers, had won. Brady was in a celebratory mood and believed that Eve would hold up her end of the bargain. However, when he asked her out for a dinner date, she still turned him down.

Now, he will remind her of their wager, and since he won, will insist that she has to at least be willing to try and give him another chance. He will admit that he knows what he was doing hurt her deeply, but he wants to make it up to her now.

Eve will still attempt to resist him because she doesn't feel she can trust him anymore and she will have a hard time admitting that the reason she has been unreceptive to his attempts to get her back is that she did genuinely love him as well. Now, after potentially seeing how sorry he is, she might agree to make an attempt at another chance. However, even if the pair does reunite, it could come with new strings attached that will threaten to pull them apart.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC