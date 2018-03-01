He was suspicious when he found Vivian lurking near a secret passageway in the DiMera Mansion and decided to investigate. However, Chad will get closer to the real truth behind Andre's murder than he realizes when he runs into his wife's alter personality on the Thursday, March 1 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Chad (Billy Flynn) caught Vivian (Louise Surel) near the passageway in the DiMera living room, unaware she had just had an altercation with Abigail's (Marci Miller) alter, "Gabi," who murdered Andre. Vivian had seen her leave the passageway and confronted her, leading to an unexpected death threat on the NBC soap before Stefan (Tyler Christopher) intervened and took "Gabi" away. Chad became suspicious that Vivian had used the passageway for something and decided to investigate. However, when he opened it and was about to go inside, "Gabi" raced back into the toom and called out his name, bringing him back. However, he was stunned, as he was looking at his wife, though she now sported a dark wig.

Though the alter never responds to being called Abigail, insisting she is Gabi (Camilla Banus), she is also a smart enough personality to know that Chad can never see her, and has often only revealed herself at all when he was either nowhere to be found, or fast asleep. As such, the alter has only been revealed to Stefan and Vivian so far.

Now, Chad will likely want to know why Abigail is running around in a dark colored wig and will try to embrace his wife and see what's going on. "Gabi" will likely pretend to actually be Abigail around Chad, to keep the true identity a secret, and may go along with anything he says to keep it that way. Finally, she may figure out a way to get Chad to leave her, so she can go back into her secret passageway and revert back to being Abigail.

However, while the alter personality may believe that has helped keep Chad from growing suspicious, the interaction could backfire later. Abigail has no recollection of any of the events that have occurred when her other personality has come out, and if Chad asks the real her about what happened between them, then it could lead to some suspicion if she doesn't know what he's talking about.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC